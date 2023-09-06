Plane carrying Israelis makes emergency landing in Malaysia September 6, 2023 Passenger plane landing. (Shutterstock)ShutterstockPlane carrying Israelis makes emergency landing in Malaysia Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/plane-carrying-israelis-makes-emergency-landing-in-malaysia/ Email Print Malaysia and Israel do not have diplomatic ties. By World Israel News Staff An Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore carrying a dozen Israelis on board was forced to land unexpectedly in Malaysia, a country with whom Israel does not have diplomatic ties. The forced landing was due to severe weather conditions. During the 5-hour sojourn on the tarmac no passenger left the plane. Israel’s Foreign Ministry Director-General Ronen Levy held situational assessments to ensure the safety of the passengers, a statement from the ministry said. Diplomats from Israel’s embassies in Dubai and Singapore worked with Emirates airlines to safeguard the welfare of every Israeli, the statement added. Last month, a flight heading from the Seychelles to Tel Aviv, carrying 128 Israeli passengers, unexpectedly landed in Saudi Arabia — a country that doesn’t have diplomatic ties with Israel — because of a technical problem. emergency landingIsrael-Saudi relationsMalaysiaPlane