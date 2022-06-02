Police summon Arab Joint List MKs over attack on cop, incitement to terror

MKs from the Arab Joint List flash victory signs in a selfie after the family reunification law failed to pass in the Knesset. (Twitter/Ahmed Tibi/Screenshot)

MKs from the anti-Zionist party have attacked an Israeli police officer and helped a rioter evade arrest in recent weeks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli police summoned three MKs from the anti-Zionist Arab Joint List party for questioning after a number of high-profile incidents involving the lawmakers.

The right-wing Im Tirtzu organization submitted a complaint to police detailing recent alarming behavior from Joint List Chair Ayman Odeh, MK Ahmad Tibi, and MK Ofer Cassif. Cassif is the only Jewish member of the party.

On Wednesday, Tibi charged at right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Knesset floor, and the two men nearly came to blows. However, the police summons appear to be regarding previous incidents involving the MKs.

In recent weeks, the lawmakers have attacked a police officer, helped a rioter evade arrest, and made statements which are likely considered incitement under Israeli law.

In the complaint, Im Tirtzu specifically cited an Arabic-language speech given by Odeh on Wednesday as falling within the bounds of criminal incitement.

“A few weeks ago, I stood in Damascus Gate, and I said that unfortunately here in Jerusalem not even one percent of our population [Arabs] serves the occupation,” Odeh said, referencing previous controversial remarks he had made, including that Arabs who serve in the IDF and Israeli defense organizations are traitors.

“I requested from them [Arab soldiers and police officers] to throw their guns in the face of the occupation. I want to repeat my message a little bit more forcefully, [to] those who attacked the casket of Shireen Abu Akleh are the occupation.

“Those who protected [MK Itamar] Ben Gvir that came to our holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, they are part of the occupation. It is a shame, a shame that any person who has even the smallest conscience will dare to serve the criminal occupation army.”

In mid-May, Cassif was caught on video bumping a Border Police officer with his car after being told that he could not drive to an illegal protest in Judea and Samaria.

In the video, Cassif is then seen confronting the police officer, shouting in his face and striking him on the top of the head with a closed fist.

The lawmaker then cries that the police officer hit him — a false statement.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg was skeptical that the police summons and warning would serve as a deterrent to the lawmakers’ inflammatory behavior.

“There is no need for empty words against their violence,” Peleg said in a statement.

“There is no need for warnings. Only a criminal inquiry, and their removal from the Knesset will return some sanity to the Knesset. These are leaders who will take Israel to a civil war.”