Polls: Democrat approval among Americans at historic low

By Mark Tapson, Frontpage Magazine

The Democrat Party, which fancies itself the Defenders of Democracy™ and Foes of Fascism™, have finally radicalized themselves into irrelevance and a record level of widespread disfavor, even within their own crumbling party ranks.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS from March 6-9 revealed that among the American public overall, “the Democratic Party’s favorability rating stands at just 29% – a record low in CNN’s polling dating back to 1992 and a drop of 20 points since January 2021, when Trump exited his first term under the shadow of the January 6 attack at on [sic] Capitol.”

The latest national NBC News poll produced a similar number: just 27% of registered voters say they have positive views of the party — its lowest positive rating in NBC News polling dating back to 1990. A mere 7% of those voters describe their view of the party as “very” positive.

Record lows over the last nearly 35 years – that’s a devastating indictment of Democrat radicalism and of their obsession in recent years with destroying Mussolini 2.0, Donald Trump, rather than offering the American people prosperous policies and a compelling vision for the future.

And yet the CNN poll also reveals that the Democrat Party feels its leaders should do more to challenge President Trump. Democrats and Left-leaning independents say, 57% to 42%, that Democrats should mainly work to stop the Republican agenda, rather than working with the GOP majority to get some of their own ideas into legislation. (Emphasis added).

This “marks a significant change in the party’s posture from the start of Trump’s first term,” when a September 2017 poll found a broad 74% majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners saying their party should work with Republicans in an attempt to advance their own priorities, and just 23% advocating for a more combative approach.”

Even within their own party, dissatisfaction among Democrats is running high. Only 63% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents report a favorable view of their own party – that is a drop from 72% in January and 81% at the start of puppet President Biden’s administration.

“The decline comes across ideological wings, with favorability ratings for the Democratic Party falling by 18 points among liberals and moderates alike since the start of 2021,” according to the CNN poll.

And Democrat-aligned adults say, 52% to 48%, that the leadership of the Democratic Party is currently taking the party in the wrong direction. That is another shift from eight years ago.

The Republican Party’s own rating among the overall American public isn’t exactly a barnburner. It currently stands at 36%, but that hasn’t hindered the Trump administration in the slightest from moving forward with its agenda.

Among Republicans and those who lean Right, 79% currently take a positive view of their party, so they clearly are not suffering, as the Left would like everyone to believe, from “buyer’s remorse.”

So what’s wrong with the Democrats? Saturday on Fox News Life, Liberty & Levin, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson hit upon part of the answer when he argued that bipartisanship is a nonstarter because the Democrats “seem to hate President Trump more than they love America, so the responsibility of governing the country falls to Republicans, and we are going to do that. We’re going to fulfill that mission.”

It’s true – the Democrats hate Trump with a murderous fury, which means that under no circumstances will they support anything the Trump administration does, even when it clearly helps all Americans, such as rooting out government waste.

As everyone who watched Trump’s recent State of the Union address witnessed, the morose Democrats stewed in their seats rather than stand and applaud even for Trump’s innocuous and heartwarming gesture of fulfilling a cancer-stricken black boy’s dream by making him an honorary Secret Service agent.

And yet the Left has no clear leader to stand as a counterpoint. When the CNN poll asked in an open-ended question to name the Democrat leader they feel “best reflects the core values” of the party,

10% of Democratic-aligned adults name New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 9% former vice president Kamala Harris, 8% Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 6% House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Another 4% each name former president Barack Obama and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, with Schumer joining a handful of others at 2%.

More than 30 percent either didn’t or couldn’t suggest any leader at all. “No one,” one respondent answered. “That’s the problem.”

A leadership void is not the only problem for the Democrats, or even the most serious one. A bigger issue is that they have proven themselves to be the Party of radical causes that most Americans either don’t care about or actively oppose.

Transgenderism and gender ideology, for example, is a hill the Democrats seem to insist on dying on, despite clear evidence that the American people reject the medical industry’s mutilation of “trans” children, the Left’s attempt to drive a wedge between children and parents by encouraging and facilitating gender transitions at school, and the in-your-face promotion of such celebrity freaks as female impersonator Dylan Mulvaney.

(The creepy Mulvaney’s publicity tour for his new autobiography, by the way, hasn’t moved the needle of his popularity at all, despite high-profile appearances on The View and other major media.)

The Left remains committed to the radical direction that led to their resounding defeat under a red wave last November. As I and others have pointed out before, rather than looking inward in self-examination, the Democrat leadership and strategists seem convinced that poor messaging, rather than unpopular ideas and policies, is their problem.

“Democrats in this country – but I think the broad middle of the public as well – want to see our party fighting in exceptional ways,” radical Senator Chris Murphy told Meet the Press on Sunday. “If we continue to work with Republicans… we are going to lose our democracy.”

Keep telling yourselves that, Democrats.