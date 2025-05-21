Pope Leo laments ‘painful’ Gaza situation, calls for more aid

Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV calls for an end to the Gaza war, calling the situation in the Strip “worrying and painful.”

By World Israel News Staff

Pope Leo XIV called on Wednesday for the end of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization and the increased flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, less than two weeks after he succeeded Pope Francis.

The new Catholic pontiff spoke out on the war in Gaza while speaking to a group of pilgrims during his weekly address at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, lamenting that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is, according to him, “increasingly worrying.”

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is increasingly worrying and painful,” Pope Leo XIV said towards the end of his first General Audience address.

Pope Leo XIV said the plight of Gazan civilians was “heartbreaking,” and warned that the weakest elements of the population were paying the price for the ongoing war.

“I renew my appeal to allow the entry of dignified humanitarian aid and to put an end to the hostilities, whose heartbreaking price is paid by the children, elderly, and the sick.”

Israel allowed the resumption of aid transfers to the Gaza Strip on Monday, with nine aid trucks entering the coastal enclave that day. Nearly 100 entered Gaza on Tuesday.

This is not the first time since his May 8th inauguration that Pope Leo XIV has spoken out on the issue of the war in Gaza.

During his first Sunday address, three days following his inauguration, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip, while also urging Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.