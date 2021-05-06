‘Pray for me’: Unusual tweet leads to Israeli speculation Iranian leader terminally ill

Iran’s leader tweeted an unusual request for Iranians to “pray for me.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli defense officials speculate that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be seriously ill after the leader posted on social media asking his followers to pray for his health, Channel 20 reported Thursday.

In a series of tweets a few days before the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan, Khamenei appealed to his followers with the request, “I ask all of you dear ones to please pray for me.”

Security sources estimate that Khamenei’s special request for medical prayers is genuine and indicates that his health condition is not good, a factor that might affect both the upcoming Iranian elections and have an overall impact on Iranian affairs.

“Khamenei’s departure could have real effects on the arena,” one source told Channel 20.

Security sources noted that there are currently no leaders with the same level of influence as Khamenei. Similar to assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, he has acquired a special status and has not built a system of apprentices who would be logical heirs to his leadership.

Khamenei’s tweets come in the period at the end of the holy month of Ramadan known as Qadr Nights, the time in Islam when a person’s destiny will be determined by God.

“The Nights of Destiny are the peak of Ramadan, and we have reached this peak,” Khamenei tweeted in English. “We should use this unique opportunity of seeking intercession, supplicating, praying, and pleading the Lord of the world. This praying, intercession and crying are bounties from God to you. Appreciate them.”

“Pray for yourself and everyone. Narrations say that when you pray, believe in its fulfillment. God is pure Munificence, but sometimes we aren’t ready to absorb divine Mercy. By seeking forgiveness, paying attention and pleading, we should prepare ourselves for receiving divine Mercy,” Khamenei continued, ending with “I ask all of you dear ones to please pray for me.”

Khamenei has repeatedly called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and said “it will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.” Twitter banned one of Khamenei’s accounts earlier this year after it posted a picture that appeared to threaten former President Donald Trump’s life, but failed to take action over Khamenei’s tweets calling for the destruction of Israel.