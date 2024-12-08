President-elect Trump attends Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris

Donald Trump at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. (X Screenshot)

Conspicuously absent was U.S. President Joe Biden, who reportedly skipped the event following a demanding diplomatic trip to Angola, Africa.

By Jewish Breaking News

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Paris for the grand reopening of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.

Nearly five years ago, a devastating fire damaged the iconic landmark on April 15, 2019.

BREAKING: President Trump just arrived at the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening like a true gangster. He kept everyone waiting and now the show can start. pic.twitter.com/geCyNr2d5Z — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron, who led efforts to rebuild the cathedral, hosted the ceremony.

It was attended by world leaders, including Prince William of Wales and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The reopening marks a significant cultural milestone for France and the global Catholic community.