Prince Charles to visit Israel, attend Yad Vashem event

By World Israel News Staff

Prince Charles of Wales and Duchess Camilla of Cornwall have accepted President Reuven Rivlin’s invitation to take part in the World Holocaust Forum at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial on Jan. 20.

“I am delighted HRH the Prince of Wales has accepted President Reuven Rivlin’s invitation and will come to Israel to participate in the Yad Vashem ceremony commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau,” said British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan.

“Prince Charles has visited Israel twice in the past, and I am pleased that this time he will get to see a bit more of Israel.”

According to the statement, Prince Charles will also meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Prince Charles first came to Israel in 1995 to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and again in 2016 for the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

In 2018, Prince Charles’s son William became the first member of the British royal family to ever make an official visit to the Holy Land, which was ruled by the U.K. from 1922 until 1948 under the British Mandate.

During his trip, Prince William toured Israel’s holy sites and paid respects to his great-grandmother Princess Alice, whose last wishes were to have her remains buried in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Prince William also visited Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, which has recognized Princess Alice as part of the Righteous Among the Nations for her role in rescuing Jews during the Holocaust.