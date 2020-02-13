Pro-Israel groups join forces to fight EU’s anti-Israel labeling law

Two pro-Israel groups have partnered to fight an anti-Israel labeling law.

By World Israel News Staff

Two groups fighting BDS are teaming up to fight implementation of the European Court of Justice’s ruling in November that required special labels on Jewish-made products from “disputed” Israeli territories.

The Lawfare Project and Israel Allies Foundation say such labeling is discriminatory.

“The European court’s decision was discriminatory on its face. It singled out Jews and opened a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences for global trade,” said The Lawfare Project’s Executive Director Brooke Goldstein.

“The Lawfare Project is proud to partner with the Israel Allies Foundation to take our fight against injustice to the next level. Allies of Israel and the Jewish people must stand together now more than ever. Jews will not sit quietly while our rights and dignity are stripped from us,” she said.

The Lawfare Project’s international network includes more than 400 lawyers. They will work in coordination with the Israel Allies Foundation, whose network includes around 1,000 legislators in 40 pro-Israel parliamentary caucuses in countries around the world.

“During these times of significant hostility towards Israel stemming from the European Union, it is essential that we unite our allies in the parliaments across Europe, encouraging them to work as a powerful bloc against the labeling of Jewish goods,” Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein said.

“Our new partnership with the Lawfare project will allow us to effect real policy change against the anti-Semitic ruling of the European Court of Justice,” he said.

Israel Allies caucuses in the EU and the UK have already taken a stand against the labeling laws, including at the Israel Allies Chairman’s Conference when Members of Parliament from 20 Christian Allies Caucuses worldwide came to Jerusalem to meet with leading Israeli officials and discuss advancing pro-Israel legislation.

President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala even posed for a photo with a bottle of Psâgot wine, which is being subjected to labeling requirements, to highlight his support for the winery’s plight.

At another conference in Brussels, Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) Director Josh Reinstein, Professor Eugene Kontorovich, and U.S State Rep. Alan Clemmons presented in the European Parliament before Members of the European Union about the anti-Semitic nature of the labeling laws.

The two groups say that such actions are being coordinated all over Europe and the next step will be to bring together Eastern European parliamentarians to stand against the labeling of Jewish goods.