Prominent Israeli chef fighting for his life after assaulted, robbed on way to daughter’s wedding

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A prominent Israeli chef is in critical condition at Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital after being assaulted and robbed en route to his daughter’s wedding.

Shalom Kadosh, 74, who cooked for heads of state including U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, was adding air to his tires last Sunday when a man snatched his wallet out of his vehicle.

As seen in surveillance video from the gas station, Kadosh chased after the thief. After a brief struggle, the suspected thief pushed Kadosh.

While the thief did not appear to punch Kadosh, the shove was enough to send the chef tumbling to the ground. Kadosh struck his head and was immediately knocked unconscious.

The video shows Kadosh lying prone on the ground as the thief runs away. Doctors at Hadassah Ein Kerem told Hebrew-language reporters that Kadosh had sustained a serious head injury and is fighting for his life. He remains in critical condition.

The Moroccan-born chef’s culinary skills earned him international recognition, with appearances on cooking shows alongside Martha Stewart and Joel Robuchon.

Kadosh is the first-ever Israeli chef to be admitted to the prestigious Club des Chefs des Chefs gastronomic society.

Earlier on Sunday, Kadosh stopped at the bank and withdrew a large sum of money for his daughter’s wedding. It’s likely that he would have used the money to pay for part of the event, or as a cash gift for the couple.

Investigators have raised the possibility that the suspected thief followed Kadosh from the bank to the gas station after seeing him withdraw the large amount of cash.

Police announced over the weekend that an eastern Jerusalem man was arrested for his alleged role in the assault and robbery.

Ali Adkidak, 40, who has a criminal history and was recently released from prison, is the suspected perpetrator.

Adkidak denies any involvement in the crime. His attorney told Channel 12 News that he believes the surveillance video shows Kadosh tripping over a pipe or another object on the ground, and suggested that the chef’s fall was not triggered by a shove from his client.