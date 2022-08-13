Qatar to fund reconstruction of destroyed Gaza homes

Mohammad Arada, inspects the rubble of his family house in Gaza's Rafah refugee camp, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP/Adel Hana)

100 homes left uninhabitable by the fighting while another 1,675 are said to need light repairs.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Qatar has committed to finance the reconstruction of Gaza homes destroyed during Operation Breaking Dawn, according to a statement issued by Hamas supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh on Friday.

According to AFP, around 100 houses were either completely destroyed or too seriously damaged to be habitable during the 66-hour conflict between Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the IDF.

Another 1,675 damaged homes are said to be habitable and requiring light repairs.

It wasn’t clear how many of those homes were damaged by errant Palestinian rocket fire. During last week’s Operation Breaking Dawn, Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 1,000 rockets towards Israel.

Of the 49 Palestinians killed during Operation Breaking Dawn, at least 15 were killed by misfired PIJ rockets.

The war was triggered when the IDF learned of PIJ plans to attack Israel after the IDF arrested Bassam al-Saadi, the terror organization’s highest ranking figure in Judea and Samaria.

Qatar has sponsored the reconstruction of the Strip’s homes and infrastructure following previous conflicts.