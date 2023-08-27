Qatari PM: We don’t have war with Israel, our issue is the ‘occupation’

FILE- In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, then-Qatari foreign minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks during a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar’s prime minister said his country was not at war with Israel, but insisted that the path to peace must involve a resolution with the Palestinians.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have a war with Israel, the Israelis have an occupation over the Palestinians,” Al-Thani added. “So any agreement [of an Arab nation] with the Israelis doesn’t represent peace, the peace [could be] represented only between them and the Palestinians,” Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during a speech in Singapore.

Addressing a potential alliance between Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Israel, Al-Thani remarked, “We didn’t hear anything officially about any talks on Saudi-Israel… Qatar maintains the same position, that foreign policy decisions of each member states of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] is based on their own assessment, on their own evaluation.”

Al-Thani advocated for the Saudi-led Arab Peace Initiative from 2002, which proposed normalization between Israel and the Arab world. This would be contingent on Israel’s withdrawal to the 1967 lines and the establishment of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, a proposal many Israelis feel is no longer viable in the face of continuous Palestinian terror.

Despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, Israel and Qatar cooperated last year to facilitate Israeli visitors attending the World Cup in Doha. Al-Thani noted Qatar’s ability to establish “reliable channels to communication” in the region, often aiding in peace agreements and ceasefires, particularly between Israel and Gaza.