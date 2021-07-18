Ra’am party slams Jews ascending Temple Mount on Tisha b’Av

The prime minister stated that freedom of worship on the Temple Mount will be fully preserved for Muslims as well, who will soon be marking the fast of the Day of Arafah and the Eid al-Adha.

By World Israel News Staff

Against the background of tensions on the Temple Mount Sunday morning, the Islamic Movement and the Ra’am faction warned that allowing Jewish visits to their holiest site “could lead to a religious war in the area,” Channel 13 reported.

“The Islamic Movement and the Ra’am faction warn against ‘settlers’ and Knesset members breaking into the al-Aqsa Mosque and the serious disturbances that could lead to a religious war in the area,” the statement said.

The statement referred to MK Avichai Chikli and former MK Shuli Mulallem, who were among the Jewish visitors. As for the “settlers,” that term was directed at all the Jews who ascended the Mount.

Tisha b’Av is the saddest day on the Hebrew calendar, marking the many tragedies that have occurred over millienia on that day but particularly focusing on the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem.

Ra’am is a member of the new Israeli government coalition, led by Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett. The statement criticized any party “that allows Knesset members from his faction to enter the plazas of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs exclusively to Muslims,” Ra’am stated.

Palestinian media alleged that Israel was “harming al-Aqsa,” according to Channel 13.

The Jewish visitors did not enter the mosque.

Earlier in the day, at around 5 a.m. – two hours before the site opened up for Jewish visitors — some Muslim worshipers arrived at the compound and threw stones at policemen, chanting nationalist slogans.

Close to 2,000 Jews ascended the Mount. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Israel Police Inspector General Koby Shabtai “for managing the events on the Temple Mount with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Mount.”

He also emphasized that freedom of worship on the Temple Mount will be fully preserved for Muslims as well, who will soon be marking the fast of the Day of Arafah and the Eid al-Adha.