Report: Biden mulling separate deal with Hamas

US reportedly in talks for opening a possible alternative channel for a hostage deal with Hamas that would exclude Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Officials from the Biden administration are drawing up plans for the opening of an alternative diplomatic channel to Hamas for the negotiation of a possible hostage deal which would not include non-American Israeli captives held in Gaza, or have input from the Israeli government, two former senior U.S. officials said.

On Monday, NBC News cited the two anonymous officials, who said that the Biden White House is growing increasingly frustrated with the failure to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas for the return of the remaining captives taken hostage on October 7th.

The administration is, according to the two sources, considering opening an alternative channel with Hamas which would not include Israel.

Rather than include efforts for the return of all the remaining captives, the new channel under consideration would only seek the return of those hostages with American citizenship, in particular the five who are believed to still be alive.

Eight Americans remain in captivity in Gaza, including Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein Haggai, who were all killed on October 7th.

The remaining five, including Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra, and Keith Siegel are believed to be alive, though Goldberg-Polin suffered severe injuries during the October 7th attacks.

The Biden administration refused to confirm or deny Monday’s report.

The officials cited had no details regarding the possible terms of a deal between the U.S. and Hamas, or what the Biden administration might offer as part of an agreement.

They emphasized, however, that Qatar would likely continue to serve as an interlocuter.

Such a deal could increase pressure on Israel to reach a separate agreement with Hamas that would include a ceasefire, one of the officials added, noting that this would encourage Hamas to strike a deal with the U.S.