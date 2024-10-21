Report: Hamas SIM card alert ignored hours before Oct. 7 massacre

Marked ‘Top Secret,’ the warning was sent to several key security bodies, including the Israel Police, the National Security Council, and the Mossad.

By Jewish Breaking News

A shocking new report has exposed a critical intelligence oversight in the hours leading up to Hamas’ devastating October 7 attack on southern Israel.

According to Channel 12, the Shin Bet had distributed SIM cards among Hamas ranks as part of a covert operation to serve as an early warning system.

At 2:58 a.m. on October 7, roughly three hours before the attack, an automated alert was triggered when a significant number of these cards were simultaneously activated across multiple Hamas battalions.

Marked “Top Secret,” the warning was sent to several key security bodies, including the Israel Police, the National Security Council, and the Mossad.

However, despite its worrying nature, the alert failed to prompt any significant response. The Hamas massacre near the Gaza border proceeded as planned, where terrorists would later slaughter 1,200 innocent civilians and take 250 hostages.

Police insiders claim that such a critical alert warranted direct phone calls, not just a written report. Compounding the oversight, intelligence had noted Hamas leaders retreating to underground bunkers days before.

As investigations into the events leading up to October 7 continue, the IDF has promised transparency. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari referred to the reports during a press briefing on Sunday night.

“We have not yet finished the investigations into warnings on the night of October 7,” he said. “At the moment, we are focusing on fighting and dealing with investigations.”

However, for a public demanding answers, such assurances provide little comfort.