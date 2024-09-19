Report: Israel proposes ‘one-shot’ deal to end Gaza war

In a statement, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the Israeli government to publicly endorse the plan.

By Jewish Breaking News

Israel has reportedly offered a new deal to Hamas that would bring an end to the war in Gaza after 11 months of fighting.

According to Kan News, during a meeting with US officials from the White House and State Department, Israeli officials agreed to a framework that would see a release of all the hostages at once, an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, and a safe exit for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his deputies.

The proposal also includes the release of dangerous Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the establishment of a new governance system for the region. However, the specifics of these components remain undisclosed.

In a statement, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the Israeli government to publicly endorse the plan.

“We welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new outline: a one-shot deal and the end of the fighting. A one-shot deal that includes all 101 hostages is the wish of all Israeli citizens and the families of the hostages. The proposal strengthens security in Israel and makes it possible to reach a comprehensive regional settlement.”

Official statements from either the US or Israel concerning this report have yet to be issued.