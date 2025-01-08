Report: Latest hostage deal proposal making progress, includes 6-8 week ceasefire in exchange for hostage list

People walk by photographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. May 28, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Pro-Hezbollah outlet in Lebanon reports that talks in Qatar are making progress with new proposal under which Israel would agree to 6-8 week ceasefire, in exchange for comprehensive list of hostages and their condition.

By World Israel News Staff

A Lebanese newspaper aligned with the pro-Iranian terror group Hezbollah reported Wednesday that hostage deal talks in Doha, Qatar are making progress towards a deal based on a proposal under which Israel would agree to an extended ceasefire in exchange for a complete list of all living hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report published by Al-Akhbar Wednesday morning, ceasefire talks in Qatar are now focused on a proposed six-to-eight week truce in the Gaza Strip.

During the ceasefire, Hamas will gather information on the condition of all Israeli captives still held by its operatives and by other terrorist groups in Gaza, and transfer a list of living hostages to Israel.

In addition, Hamas will send a list of all hostages who are confirmed as having died in captivity. The report cited Egyptian officials who said that only hostages whose remains have been located will be included on the list.

As part of the agreement, Israel would ensure a massive increase in the quantity of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire.

Furthermore, Gaza’s medical system would undergo a major upgrade during the truce.

The report claimed that negotiators have set aside the question of post-war control of the Gaza Strip for the time being.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the report, calling it “absolutely false.”

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu derided the report as “psychological warfare” against Israelis.

“The report in the Arab media about a pause of a number of weeks in the war in exchange for a list of hostages’ names is absolutely false and an additional part of the psychological warfare that Hamas is trying to use on the hostages’ families and the citizens of Israel.”

“The State of Israel will continue to work relentlessly, around the clock, to bring all of our hostages back home.”