Report: Trump confronted Hegseth over dangerously low US missile stockpiles

President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after discovering US missile stockpiles were running dangerously low as Washington prepared for a potential massive strike on Iran, according to The Washington Post.

Trump was said to be furious that shortages of THAAD and Patriot interceptors had not been resolved, despite believing the issue had already been fixed. CNN reported the US has depleted roughly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and half of its Patriot missile inventory, raising concerns about America’s ability to sustain a prolonged conflict.

The White House and Pentagon dismissed the report as “100% fake news,” insisting Trump and Hegseth remain united. The revelations come as Trump says he was hours away from launching the biggest US military strike since World War II before giving diplomacy with Iran one final chance.