Trump to announce he’s ‘2024 presumptive Republican nominee,’ report says

“Trump effectively is the Republican Party,” the former president’s senior adviser Jason Miller said.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump is expected to declare himself the Republican party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president in an upcoming speech, Axios reported Tuesday.

Trump is slated to headline the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando this Sunday. Republican party stars, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, are also slated to speak at CPAC.

His advisors, who spoke to Axios, said Trump is meeting this week with advisors to plan his strategy for the appearance and will use the speech as a “show of force.”

“Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again,” an insider told Axios.

An advisor explained that Trump’s message will be, “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” He remains wildly popular among Republican party voters and apparently aims to demonstrate that he still has a strong grip on the party’s base.

“Trump effectively is the Republican Party,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Axios. “The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.”

While some Republicans have spoken out about Trump’s election fraud claims and alleged responsibility for the Capitol Hill riot, those who have criticized him have been censured by other party members.

Although Trump is expected to announce his intention for a 2024 presidential run, some advisors told Axios that they believe this is mostly bluster. They said Trump will use the momentum from the announcement as a way to cement himself as a Republican party kingmaker whose endorsement will make or break candidates in the 2022 midterms.

Trump’s Political Action Committee, Save America, is well-positioned to heavily influence Republican party politics. It has extensive resources, including $75 million in funding and a database of millions of names.