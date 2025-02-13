Report: US okays ‘long-term’ IDF presence in Lebanon

Trump administration reportedly authorizes Israel to maintain a ‘long-term’ presence in key strategic areas in southern Lebanon, again pushing back the deadline for the full withdrawal of IDF forces.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States has granted Israel’s request to maintain a military presence in parts of southern Lebanon beyond the current deadline for the IDF’s withdrawal, according to a new report Wednesday night.

Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan, reported that the Trump administration has approved Jerusalem’s request to a joint committee monitoring the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire for the IDF to maintain continued control of five strategically important positions in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border.

According to the report, the U.S. has authorized Israel to keep a “long-term” presence in the area, without specifying the duration of the IDF’s stay.

The report also claimed that the IDF has already begun building five army outposts to solidify its control over the positions in question, despite the U.S. previously rejecting Israel’s request to modify the latest deadline for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Even as the IDF is constructing the outposts, the report added, Israeli forces are pulling out of nearby Lebanese villages, in preparation for the return of nearly all of southern Lebanese territory by the February 18th deadline.

Wednesday’s report comes days after the Trump administration said that it expects Israel to adhere to the new deadline, which calls for the removal of all Israeli forces from Lebanon by February 18.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly spoke with President Donald Trump last week during his visit to Washington, urging the president to back Israel’s request for an extension.

The November deal originally imposed a 60-day deadline, requiring Israel to withdraw all of its forces from Lebanese territory by January 26th, in exchange for Hezbollah pulling its forces back to the northern bank of the Litani River, and the Lebanese military actively enforcing the ban on Hezbollah operations near the Israeli frontier.

After Israel accused both Hezbollah and Beirut of living up to the agreement, however, the U.S. approved a delay in the implementation of the withdrawal, pushing the deadline back to February 18th.