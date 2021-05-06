Riots in Jerusalem after right-wing MK sets up office in Arab neighborhood

MK Itamar Ben Gvir seen with Lehava organization chairman Benzi Gopstein in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 6, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

“Attacking Jewish police and children is not a provocation? Throwing bottles and injuring children? But when I come, it’s a provocation?” says Otzma Yehudit party leader Ben Gvir.

By World Israel News Staff

Violence broke out in Jerusalem Thursday evening over the decision by Member of Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, to set up office in the predominantly Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in eastern Jerusalem.

Following the Ramadan fast, dozens of Arabs began protesting violently, throwing objects at Ben Gvir and his supporters, the Hebrew-language N12 news site reported.

The IDF has been on alert as well due to the Jerusalem Court’s decision to evict four families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood over a property dispute. The High Court will issue its ruling in the coming days.

Mohammed Deif, head of the military wing of the Hamas terror group, warned that Israel will pay “a heavy price.”

“Occupiers, thieves. We will not move from here!” the rioters yelled.

N12 asked Ben Gvir whether his decision to set up office in that particular neighborhood was not a “provocation,” to which the lawmaker replied: “Attacking Jewish police and children is not a provocation? Throwing bottles and injuring children? But when I come, it’s a provocation?”

“Where are the strong Israeli police when needed?” Ben Gvir said. “When police officers are attacked and cursed, they are not arrested. We lost the government in Jerusalem to a gang of thugs – it is sad, and it should not happen.”

The police responded: “Following a protest in violation of order that included throwing stones and objects that began in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem with the participation of dozens of people, police forces and the Border Police are working to restore order and prevent friction between rioters and other residents of the neighborhood.”

Violent clashes in Jerusalem have been ongoing since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13. According to police, they were sparked partly by a new social trend among young Arabs to physically attack Orthodox Jews and post the assaults on social media.

Two weeks ago, protesting the violent attacks against Jewish-Israeli civilians, hundreds of activists from the right-wing Lehava organization clashed with young Arabs and police forces in the Damascus Gate area of ​​the Old City.

The Lehava organization stated their demand that the government and the police put an end to “the abandonment of the residents of Jerusalem, who are attacked daily by Arabs.”