Rocket from Gaza lands in Israel, IDF hits Hamas post

Palestinians launched a rocket into Israel on Sunday evening, which the IDF responded to with a counter-strike on a Hamas position in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff and TPS

“In response to the rocket and explosive balloons launched from Gaza at Israel, we just struck a Hamas military post in Gaza,” tweeted the IDF on Sunday evening.

The rocket attack arrived just one day after the Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a series of balloons with explosives attached to them, which were launched into Israel.

The targets of IAF strikes on Saturday included a weapons production site and a military compound used for collecting intelligence.

There were no reports of casualties.

“We will continue operating against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the IDF stated.

Balloons attached to explosive charges launched by terrorists from Gaza on Saturday landed at several spots in Israel’s south and at other locations, the ninth consecutive day that Israel has contended with this threat.

Police sappers were alerted to the landing sites and dismantled the explosive charges.

No one was injured and no damage was caused by the attacks.

The explosive and flammable balloon attacks have returned to haunt Israel’s residents in the south in the past week after several months in which such attacks from Gaza ceased.

The explosive devices are upgraded and are equipped with elements to increase casualties among the civilian population.