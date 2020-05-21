Roger Waters: ‘We’ll take back the land, from the Jordan River to the sea’

Waters has often used his stature to pressure other artists into not performing in Israel.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Pro-BDS activist and former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters took part in Friday’s UK Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Nakba Day 2020 event, during which he sang a modified version of the song “We Shall Overcome” with an underlining message calling for the destruction of Israel.

Wearing a Palestinian kaffiyeh, Waters sang “We’ll walk hand in hand and we’ll take back the land, from the Jordan River to the sea.”

The lyric mirrors the popular Palestinian slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” calling for the entire area between the Mediterranean coast and the Jordan River to be placed under Palestinian rule.

Prior to his anti-Semitic song, Waters called Israeli and American leaders “monolithic sociopaths” who are “interested in things other than their fellow human beings.”

He also attacked the “Israel lobby and the Israeli government and the Israeli special whatever they are called” for “trying so hard to destroy the voices of support” for the Palestinians.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Waters for his anti-Semitic song.

“Leave it to anti-Semite @rogerwaters to put Palestinian terrorists’ genocidal credo to music. Proud Jews have a three-word response: Am Yisrael Chai! The People of Israel lives!”

Waters has long supported the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions movement (BDS) and has often used his stature to pressure other artists into not performing in the Jewish State.

The former Pink Floyd front man also has been criticized for the anti-Semitic use of the Star of David at some of his concerts. He has said he never intended to offend the Jewish people and made changes after hearing complaints.