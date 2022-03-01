Russia promotes ‘Israel Lobby’ author to defend invasion of Ukraine

Prof. John Mearsheimer, author of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy. (Youtube/Screenshot)

By Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon

The Russian Foreign Ministry is promoting an anti-Israel author to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow’s chief propaganda arm on Monday tweeted an article by American author John Mearsheimer, who penned the book, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy.

The book accuses pro-Israel advocates in America of manipulating the American foreign policy establishment, a claim that was widely discredited as an anti-Semitic canard.

Russia’s foreign ministry promoted a 2014 article by Mearsheimer titled, “Why the Ukraine Crisis Is the West’s Fault.” The article argues that Western nations are responsible for creating a Ukraine that opposes Russian influence, and that this is responsible for Moscow’s interference in the country.

The article attempts to justify Russian war maneuvers in Ukraine, as is currently taking place.

“The U.S. & its European allies share most of the responsibility for the crisis. The taproot of the trouble is NATO enlargement,” the Russian foreign ministry added in a comment on Twitter, referring to its current war on the country.