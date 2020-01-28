Russia urges coordination on Mideast peace plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia, the European Union and U.N., as well as the Arab League, should be involved in the plan.

By Associated Press

Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.

The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

Asked about the U.S. plan, Sergey Lavrov said the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.

Lavrov also emphasized that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. It’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in, he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” as a chance to “make history” and define Israel’s final borders.