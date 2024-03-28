Rutgers to be investigated by US Congress for ‘pervasive climate of antisemitism’

Rutgers has one of the largest number of Jewish students of any public school in the United States, according to Hillel International.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Rutgers is the latest US university to be investigated by the House of Representatives for its failure to deal adequately with antisemitism on campus.

The House Education and Workforce Committee, chaired by North Carolina GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx, issued a letter to Rutgers similar to those sent to Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, and MIT prior to their presidents’ testimony before Congress in December.

The letter details antisemitic incidents on campus and asks for documentation of complaints and information on how they were dealt with dating back to 2021.

“Rutgers stands out for the intensity and pervasiveness of antisemitism on its campuses. Rutgers senior administrators, faculty, staff, academic departments and centers, and student organizations have contributed to the development of a pervasive climate of antisemitism,” the letter reads.

However, in addition to its sizeable representation of Jews in its student body, Rutgers is also home to a center for Muslim and South Asian studies, called the Center for Security, Race and Rights which Foxx describes as a “hotbed” of antisemitic activity.

Foxx said that the organization “has become notorious as a hotbed of radical antisemitic, anti-American, anti-Israel, and pro-terrorist activity” dating back before October 7th.

In late January, a Twitter user named Stu posted on X, “What in the world is going on at Rutgers University?”

Stu then quoted a pro-Palestinian activist at a campus event who declared, “Even if you aren’t Muslim, if you say these chants, you are resisting on behalf of the Palestinians. Dying as a Martyr, dying as a Hero is one of the greatest sacrifices you can do as a Palestinian and as a Muslim.”

Earlier this week, the society promoted a lecture that encouraged using the phrase, “From the River to the Sea” which describes the complete erasure of Israel.