Sec. of State Rubio admits US direct talks with Hamas ‘haven’t borne fruit’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, listens as President Donald Trump, left, meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

The Israeli government was displeased with the direct negotiations, particularly because Israeli officials were informed of the talks only after they occurred.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the controversial direct talks between Trump’s hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, and Hamas officials were a “one-off” situation and “hadn’t borne fruit.”

“That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to secure the release of hostages, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so. He did so,” Rubio told reporters while traveling to Saudi Arabia.

“As of now, it hasn’t borne fruit. That doesn’t mean he was wrong to try, but our primary vehicle for negotiations on this front will continue to be Mr. Witkoff and the work he’s doing through Qatar,” Rubio added, referring to Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steven Witkoff.

Witkoff is flying to Qatar for continued talks on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Shortly before departing, Witkoff declared that Hamas must leave the Gaza Strip.

“There’s no logical or rational choice for them other than to leave. If they leave, then I think all things are on the table for a negotiated peace deal, and that’s what they’re going to need to do,” Witkoff said.

The talks are proceeding following controversy last week over Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler’s meeting with Hamas officials.

The Israeli government was displeased with the direct negotiations, particularly because Israeli officials were informed of the talks only after they occurred, contrary to U.S. officials’ claims that Israel had been fully briefed.

The U.S. chose not to inform Israel of the meeting between Trump’s hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, and Hamas ahead of time because a similar meeting had previously been canceled due to Israeli opposition.

Boehler proceeded with the meeting, focusing on the need to secure the release of American hostage Eden Alexander and the remains of four deceased U.S. citizens: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the idea of direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas when proposed by the Trump administration last month.

According to Ynet, Israel was behind the leak of the direct negotiations between the U.S. and Hamas in an attempt to prevent them.

On Sunday, however, Netanyahu reassured his cabinet that his government and the Trump administration had reached an understanding on the issue, resolving the diplomatic row.

According to a report by Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan, Netanyahu told ministers that the Trump administration had agreed to coordinate its diplomatic efforts with Jerusalem regarding Hamas.