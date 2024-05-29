Senator Graham blasts ‘raving antisemite’ judge heading International Court of Justice

‘The ICJ is a joke,’ says senator, accusing top ICJ judge of antisemitism.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham excoriated the International Court of Justice Wednesday, over the court’s recent ruling demanding Israel freeze its military operations against Hamas in and around the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Last week, the court issued a bombshell 13-2 ruling ordering the IDF to “Immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

On Wednesday, South Carolina’s senior senator, Lindsey Graham, lambasted the International Court of Justice during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, the two took aim at both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice over their recent decisions against Israel.

Earlier this month, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Graham vowed the U.S. will take action to punish the ICC for its decision, and accused the ICJ chief justice, Lebanon’s Nawaf Salam, of antisemitism.

“This is one of the most challenging times for the State of Israel since it’s founding,” Graham said. “There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one of the problems you never have to worry about is America.”

“I promise you that we will do all we can, Mr. Prime Minister, to hold the ICC account for this outrage against the people of Israel.”

“To the International Court of Justice, you’re a joke. The head judge of the ICJ is a raving antisemite.”

Netanyahu lauded the senator as Israel’s strongest ally.

“We have no better friend, and I mean it, than Senator Lindsey Graham.”

Wednesday’s visit marks Graham’s fifth trip to Israel since the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.