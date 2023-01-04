Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander killed in Tehran

Qassam Fathollahi was shot “four times in front of his house”.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Tehran, state media reported on Wednesday.

Qassam Fathollahi was shot “four times in front of his house” in southern Tehran on Tuesday evening while chasing a robber, according to IRNA news agency.

Police discovered “signs of theft from the apartments around the scene” of the shooting, the report added.

The shooter fled the scene.

Fathollahi was a base commander for the Basij militia, the IRGC’s elite paramilitary unit that has been charged with suppressing the months-long protests sweeping the country. The nationwide protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

Days earlier, state media reported that another member of the Basij was shot dead by “armed criminals.”

According to human rights groups, nearly 500 people have been killed in the protests, including members of the security forces. At least 100 protestors are facing death sentences.