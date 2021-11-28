Sensitive images of Prime Minister’s Residence exposed

View of the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Despite being classified, perimeter drawings and other sensitive photographs were found online.

By World Israel News staff

Sensitive images of the Prime Minister’s Residence were discovered and exposed by Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth.

Information regarding the residence located on Balfour Street in Jerusalem is classified, and on internet based maps such as google, are blurred out for this reason. However, in images obtained by Yedioth Ahronoth on the Jerusalem Municipality website, objects such as sidewalks, trees, offices and more can all be seen.

The perimeter drawings and other sensitive photographs were reportedly provided to the municipality and its planning committees for building permit purposes, as the residence is not defined as a security site. This is the procedure for all city construction plans.

According to the municipality, “all applications for building permits are published on the municipality’s website as a matter of routine.”

After the exposé, the Prime Minister’s Office demanded that the images be taken down, a wish which was ultimately granted. In a statement, the PMO said that the images appear to be around 20 years old, and that, “The security department within the Prime Minister’s Office is examining the issue.”