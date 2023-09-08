‘Shame on you, Biden’ – Miss Iraq blasts US funding of Palestinian Authority

Sarah Idan, former Miss Iraq, takes aim at the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia over funding of Palestinian Authority, after Mahmoud Abbas launches into antisemitic rant on Holocaust.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan took aim at the Biden administration and other governments funding the Palestinian Authority, after footage went viral this week of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ antisemitic tirade.

On Wednesday, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) released a video of Abbas’ address during a Fatah party meeting last month, during which the PA leader pushed the canard that Ashkenazi Jews are descended from Khazar converts and are thus “not Semites.”

The PA chairman also denied that Jews were singled out during the Holocaust because of Nazi racial theories, and instead posited that Hitler targeted Jews merely because of their “social role,” accusing European Jews of harming the social fabric of Germany with “usury” and other irresponsible behavior.

Abbas went on to accuse Israel, the US, and Britain of orchestrating attacks on Sephardic Jews in Arab countries after 1948, in order to encourage immigration to the new State of Israel.

In a series of tweets, Idan condemned governments which fund the PA, mentioning the Biden administration and the Saudi kingdom in particular.

“Woah,” tweeted Idan.

“1-Jews aren’t semites 2-Hitler killed the Jews not cause of their race but cause they had corrupt role in society 3-Israel, UK & US planned the attacks on Jews in Arab countries so they migrate. Shame on @POTUS & MBS & every leader that gave money to this antisemite.”

“Simple research will show you why everything he said a lie starting with Hitler & his Aryan Race.. their whole cause is based on lies & raging antisemitism.”

In July 2022, the Biden administration announced it would increase financial support for the Palestinian Authority to the tune of $316 million, on top of the more than half a billion dollars given to the PA annually.

While Saudi Arabia froze its financial aid to the PA in 2021, but Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly offered to restore Riyadh’s funding for the PA, in exchange for Ramallah’s tacit acceptance of a Saudi-Israeli peace deal.