Shin Bet agent exposed after impersonating Hilltop youth yeshiva student

After joining the yeshiva, he became a key part in the violent activities of the extreme right-wing Hilltop youth group.

By World Israel News Staff

A Shin Bet agent was exposed while undercover as a yeshiva student in Judea and Samaria, Arutz Sheva reported.

Over the span of three years, the agent was reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of shekels to pose as a student at a yeshiva located in the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar, an area made famous by the activities of the right-wing extremist group known as the Hilltop youth.

Notably, after first gathering information of the area, and then later joining the yeshiva, he became a key part in the violent activities of the extremist group, according to Arutz Sheva.

He was exposed after a family in the settlement discovered listening devices used to gather information by the Shin Bet operative on their living room couch. The operative was “just a young yeshiva boy from the center of Israel, who the Shin Bet put extreme psychological pressure on,” according to one of the family members who discovered the operative.

After being found out, the Shin Bet agent made himself known and apologized to his peers at the yeshiva, and shut down communication with the security service.

Yitzhar is the settlement in which Ahuvia Sandak, who was also a Hilltop youth, came from. He was killed when his car flipped over during a police chase, and his death led to nationwide riots.