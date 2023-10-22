Shin Bet pursuing Hamas ops who invaded Israel

Hamas terrorists drive captured Israeli civilian from Kibbutz Kfar Aza into the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Israeli authorities have not been forthcoming regarding the number of terrorists believed to have invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

The Shin Bet intelligence agency has formed an entirely new unit exclusively dedicated to tracking down and assassinating the Hamas operatives who participated in the October 7th incursion, which marked the deadliest incident for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

The new unit was dubbed NILI, a Hebrew acronym which means “The Eternity of Israel Will Not Lie.”

“An old proverb says that ‘every dog has its day.’ The [unit] is made up of operations and intelligence personnel who have one mission: to close the score, settle accounts and eliminate all…[those] who took part in the raid and returned to Gaza,” confirmed Avi Issacharoff, a prominent Israeli intelligence expert and the creator of the TV show Fauda, on social media platform X.

“One by one, dog dog. Hope they will make it to everyone soon,” he added.

The majority of those who will be targeted by the unit are members of Hamas’ special forces unit, the Nukhba Brigade, which led the offensive that killed some 1,400 in Israel.

While Israel claims to be holding the bodies of some 1,500 terrorists who participated in the attacks, the majority of the perpetrators are believed to have successfully returned back to the Gaza Strip following the brutal rampage.

Several major players in the attacks have already been assassinated by Israeli security forces. Nukhba Brigade commander Ali Qadhi and Bilal Al Kadri, who led the offensive on kibbutz Nirim, were both killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last week.

According to Hebrew language media, NILI will operate independently from other Shin Bet divisions.