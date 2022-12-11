SHOCKING: Biden’s press secretary doesn’t know about US hostages in Iran December 11, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/shocking-bidens-press-secretary-doesnt-know-about-us-hostages-in-iran/ Email Print “Can you say the name one more time?” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked a reporter regarding the case of Emad Sharghi, an American citizen being held in Iran. Biden Administration once again showing their lack of concern for Iranian lives The @WhiteHouse @PressSec are not familiar with the case of the #Iran hostages.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/VipFnUflxf — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 10, 2022 Biden AdministrationhostagesIranKarine Jean-PierreWhite House