Israeli border police officer wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

The terrorist was neutralized by security forces.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist shot and wounded an Israeli Border Policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday.

It was close to noon when the terrorist approached a group of policemen near the Lions Gate in the Old City and began shooting at them. The terrorist hit a 38-year-old border policeman in the hand before being neutralized by security forces.

“The Commander of the Jerusalem District, Doron Yedid, is at the scene and is appraising the situation with district command,” the police said in a statement.

Yisrael Weingarten, a paramedic, said “When we arrived at the scene we joined security forces. The injured person was there, fully conscious, suffering from a hand injury.”

“We loaded him into an intensive care ambulance, gave him first aid including bandaging and administering painkillers, and evacuated him to the hospital in light and stable condition for further treatment,” he said.

The terrorist is an Israeli-Arab from Haifa who recently converted to Islam, reports local media.

Earlier in the day, 12 IDF soldiers were wounded after a terrorist rammed his car into them as they were walking to the Western Wall for a swearing-in ceremony.

The car-ramming took place near the First Station, an entertainment center located in the area of Liberty Bell Garden and not far from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

The terrorist quickly fled the scene and is still at large.

Of the 12 victims, one was left in serious condition while the rest sustained moderate to light injuries.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the car-ramming attack a “practical response” to President Trump’s proposed peace plan.