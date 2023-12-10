Hamas chief fled northern Gaza on humanitarian convoy at the beginning of the war

IDF officials have said they believe that Sinwar is hiding somewhere above ground in Khan Younis.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar fled northern Gaza in the first days of the war on a humanitarian convoy headed south to Khan Younis, according to an anonymous official familiar with the matter, as reported by Kan.

Precise information about the type of vehicle has not been made available, but it’s clear it provided “humanitarian cover” for the terror mastermind behind the October 7th massacre to get away.

Currently, IDF officials have said they believe that Sinwar is hiding somewhere in Khan Younis rather than in the tunnels beneath.

On Saturday, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari reported the surrender of many Hamas terrorists and the disconnect between rank-and-file Hamas terrorists and the group’s leadership.

In leaked footage from northern Gaza on Saturday, a Hamas terrorist surrounded by numerous others can be seen putting his assault rifle down on the ground in a gesture of surrender.

Hagari confirmed this footage by announcing, “In Shejaiya and Jabaliya, terrorists surrendered and handed over weapons and equipment.”

Late last week, videos of captured terrorists were circulated on social media, and the IDF announced that those who surrendered were being detained and interrogated.

Daniel Hagari discussed what has come to light from these extensive interrogations.

“From the interrogations of the terrorists who surrendered, the following intelligence has emerged: The situation of their commanders on the ground is difficult, and the Hamas leadership, led by [Yahya] Sinwar, denies the reality even though they are being updated on the details on the ground.”

Hagari continued, “The higher-ups complain that the Hamas leadership is out of touch with the tough situation they are in on the ground.”

He added that, “There is a “widespread feeling that the Hamas leadership underground does not care about the public in Gaza who are above ground.”

The IDF spokesman emphasized that this information will aid the IDF’s operations and will allow them to further refine their targets.