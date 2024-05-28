Slovenia mulling recognition of Palestinian state

Slovenia preparing to join Ireland, Norway, and Spain in unilaterally recognizing Palestinian statehood without peace deal.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A fourth European country is leaning towards unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood without a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, after three other states formally recognized Palestinian independence this week.

Spain, Ireland, and Norway finalized their official recognition of the Palestinian Authority and Gaza Strip jointly as the State of Palestine, drawing sharp rebukes from Israel, which recalled its ambassadors to Oslo, Madrid, and Dublin in protest.

On Monday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob announced that his government is “deliberating” on similar steps to recognize Palestinian statehood without a final status agreement between the two sides.

Golob also said that his country may recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

The premier said the decision would be put up for debate this week, before being sent to lawmakers for ratification.

“After a series of consultations over the past few days, I have decided to place on the agenda of Thursday’s Government meeting a decision to forward recognition of Palestine to the National Assembly,” Golob said in a video statement.

“In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with a group of like-minded countries to create maximum pressure for an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages.”

“As a responsible member of the Security Council, we have an obligation to do everything in our power to bring about lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Slovenia had initiated proceedings to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood earlier this month, but is now poised to accelerate the process following the announcements by Norway, Ireland, and Spain.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland finalized their formal recognition of Palestinian statehood Tuesday.

“It’s the only way of advancing toward what everyone recognises as the only possible solution to achieve a peaceful future, one of a Palestinian state that lives side by side with the Israeli state in peace and security,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.