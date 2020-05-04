‘Smoking gun’ intelligence report says China covered up coronavirus

Chinese researchers who tried to warn of the outbreak suddenly “disappeared,” the intelligence dossier said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Whether or not the coronavirus came out of a lab, five intelligence agencies agree that China misled the world about its dangers.

A 15-page joint intelligence dossier prepared by Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Canada, and the UK accuses China of deliberately covering up the coronavirus threat long before warning the world about it on January 20, reported the Australian Telegraph.

Citing the intelligence dossier, Chinese researchers who tried to warn of the outbreak suddenly “disappeared” and research evidence was destroyed, all while the Chinese government kept downplaying the coronavirus threat to the world.

According to the report, the first person to disappear was Huang Yan Ling, a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and thought to be “patient zero.”

In a statement, the institute denied Ling was patient zero and insisted that she was still alive, but her whereabouts were unknown. Other whistleblowers, such as businessman Fang Bin, lawyer Chen Qiushi and former state TV reporter Li Zehua were all arrested for telling the truth.

As part of a mass “suppression and destruction of evidence,” live samples of the virus was destroyed, evidence of asymptomatic cases, known as “silent carriers” was “buried,” and Wuhan ‘s wet markets were bleached down to remove any traces of evidence.

The Chinese government purged the internet of coronavirus research publications and censored related coronavirus web search terms such as “Wuhan Seafood market,” “Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia” and “SARS variations” reported the dossier.

Furthermore, China publicly downplayed the coronavirus threat while simultaneously quarantining Wuhan’s 11 million citizens.

The report was divided as to whether the deadly virus originated in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, an institute that researches dangerous novel pathogens that have no cure, such as coronavirus strains in bats.

On Thursday, a reporter asked President Donald Trump if he had seen any proof that the coronavirus was developed at the institute.

“Yes I have. Yes I have,” Trump said, without divulging any further information.

“Whether they [China] made a mistake, or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose?” he said.