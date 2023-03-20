SMOTRICH: Israel must explain its position to the world March 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/smotrich-israel-must-explain-its-position-to-the-world/ Email Print Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who made waves Sunday by telling a French audience that there is no such thing as a Palestinian nation, told i24News that Israel is “not doing enough” to fight terror, that it would be suicidal to establish a “terrorist state” in Judea and Samaria, and that the more Israel explains its position to the world, the more support it will get. Bezalel SmotrichJudea and SamariaPalestinian terrorTwo State Solution