Snake under the hood: IDF soldier gets unwelcome surprise

By World Israel News Staff

A female IDF soldier on her way to her base in the center of the country got a fright when she discovered a snake – the venomous kind – hitching a ride with her, website N12 reports.

Luckily, it wasn’t inside, it was outside.

The soldier she stopped her vehicle by the side of the road when she realized there was a snake crawling outside her hood from her engine.

“During the trip to the base, I suddenly saw a snake coming out of my hood,” the soldier said. “I thought I was imagining or not seeing so well but he appeared on my windshield again. I was afraid he would accidentally get into the car, so I stopped at the side of the road.”

When the soldier called her parents, they didn’t believe her and said she was imagining things.

Fortunately, the soldier believed her eyes and not her parents and called a local snake charmer, or at least a local snake catcher named Guy Fernandez. With 30 years of experience in catching snakes, he was able to remove the hitchhiking reptile.