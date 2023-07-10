Socialist Georgia mayor arrested after burglarizing home, cursing out homeowner

Police arrested the socialist mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, this weekend, after he illegally trespassed into a resident’s home.

By Ben Wilson, Washington Free Beacon

Khalid Kamau, a vocal Democratic Socialist and cofounder of the Atlanta chapter of Black Lives Matter, is charged with first-degree trespass and burglary after a homeowner caught him entering his home on Saturday.

Homeowner Jack Lecroy said he confronted Kamau with his gun after he received a security alert on his phone that someone was on his property. Kamau began to walk away from the house and Lecroy shouted for him to stop and wait for police.

“I don’t have to listen to you, and you can’t give me orders,” the socialist mayor yelled in response, according to police reports. He then screamed profanities at the homeowner. He later said that he wanted to see the home because he’d like to live there and was aware that he was criminally trespassing.

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” the city said in a statement. Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown will step in to serve as acting mayor.

Kamau has served as the leader of the Atlanta chapter of Democratic Socialists of America and advocates for socialism.

“Democratic Socialists believe our country should be run by real, working people—not big corporations & billionaires,” Kamau says on his website. He further calls for defunding police and cutting military spending.