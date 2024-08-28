Soldier KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF death toll since Oct. 7 to 703

IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024. (Credit: Israel Defense Forces.)

Friedman, who served with the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, was from Or Yehuda in central Israel.

By JNS

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in Gaza on Oct. 27 now stands at 339, and at 703 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, according to official military data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in May.