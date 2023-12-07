Son of Israeli minister, former IDF chief, killed in Gaza

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and his son, Gal Meir. (Courtesy of the family)

Number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza operation rises to 89 as former chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot’s son killed in the line of duty.

By World Israel News Staff

Three more IDF soldiers were killed in Israel’s ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the army announced Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of casualties among Israeli forces there to 89.

Two of the dead soldiers were identified Thursday as Maj. (res.) Jonathan David Deitch of the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Reconnaissance Battalion, a 34-year-old resident of Harish; and 25-year-old Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eizenkot of the 551st Brigade’s 699th Battalion, a resident of Herzliya.

Eizenkot is the son of Minister Gadi Eizenkot (National Unity) who once served as the IDF Chief of Staff.

Gal Meir Eizenkot will be laid to rest in the military cemetery in Herzliya at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

“Gal did not hesitate to enlist for reserve duty for his country, the country he was taught his entire life to love, which he loved with his whole soul,” said Minister Benny Gantz, chief of the National Unity party.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent his condolences.

“Sara and I are brokenhearted over the loss of your son, Gal. We weep with you. We embrace you. Gal was a brave soldier and a true hero. I send my my deepest heartfelt condolences to your family and to all the families of our fallen heroes.”