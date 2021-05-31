Stabbing near Gaza border, terrorist shot dead

One person on patrol duty was lightly wounded when a terrorist from Gaza crossed the border into Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A resident of the Gaza Strip armed with knives was discovered Sunday evening near the communities of Yated and Sde Avraham in the southern Eshkol region. He was shot dead.

A civilian had noticed the terrorist and notified security. Under questioning, the suspect pulled a knife and attempted to stab the patroller, who shot back. He was lightly injured.

Fearing more terrorists may have infilitrated, authorities instructed residents of the area to remain inside their homesand lock the doors.

An IDF spokesman said that the forces have begun scanning the area and that the circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

“Recently, the security personnel of Eshkol located and arrested a suspect armed with knives in the Hevel Shalom area. The gunman has been neutralized and further searches are being carried out throughout the area,” a statement issued by the Eshkol Regional Council to residents read.