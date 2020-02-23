Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces adult entertainment debut

“I’m not doing this out of an urge to hurt anyone or to be spiteful,” said Mikaela Spielberg.

The 23-year-old daughter of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg announced on Wednesday that she is pursuing a career in the adult entertainment industry.

In an exclusive interview with the U.S. Sun, Mikaela Spielberg said she decided to go into the business because she is a “sexual creature” and performing erotica is a “positive, empowering choice” that has helped her overcome difficult abusive periods in her life.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body,” Spielberg said. “Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body…and I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

“I feel like honestly doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that feels violative,” she added.

Spielberg told the Sun she had been abused by outside “predators” as a child but never by members of her own family.

The filmmaker’s daughter also admitted that she was nervous telling her parents, but was not surprised that they were supportive of her decision.

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady,’” she said.

“My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I’m not doing this out of an urge to hurt anyone or to be spiteful.”

Spielberg was adopted as a baby by her father Steven and his wife Kate Capshaw in 1996 and was sent to a boarding school for troubled teens to help her with anxiety and depression.

However the time spent there did her more harm than good, said Spielberg.

“I came out of there worst than I was going in – with more anxiety and more attachment issues, more depression and more hatred from my body. I actually developed an eating disorder while I was living there,” she said.

Spielberg now lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is engaged to 47-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow.