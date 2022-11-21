‘Stop defaming me!’ ADL chief blasts Musk for Trump’s return to Twitter

Jonathan Greenblatt says the decision shows that Elon Musk is “not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation.”

By JNS

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Sunday denounced Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to reactivate the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation,” tweeted Greenblatt.

Musk quipped back to Greenblatt, “Hey stop defaming me!”

Trump was banned from the social media platform in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, held as Congress was readying to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Musk made the announcement after conducting a poll asking Twitter users whether Trump’s account should be restored.

The “yes” vote won with 51.8%.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted thereafter, using the Latin phrase “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Hey stop defaming me! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Earlier this month, the international grassroots civil rights movement End Jew Hatred released a statement accusing the ADL of unfairly targeting Twitter ahead of the midterm elections in the U.S.

“The fight against anti-Semitism and Jew-hatred should be able to bring all parties, and all Americans together. For far too long, we have seen the politicization of antisemitism—like recent calls by the ADL and NAACP to boycott Twitter—which do nothing but silence free speech and sow division.”

World Israel News staff contributed to this article.