Syrian butcher settles into luxury Moscow life

Syrians pass by a Damascus campaign poster for President Bashar Assad, May 23, 2021. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Financial records show the Assad family owns over 20 luxury properties across Moscow valued at over $30 million, including opulent apartments in the city’s elite business district where units fetch upwards of 10 million euros.

Deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad is likely settling into one of his family’s many multimillion-dollar Moscow penthouses, courtesy of his longtime patron Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials confirmed Tuesday that Assad has arrived in Moscow after fleeing Damascus on Sunday, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov telling NBC News that Russia transported the former Syrian leader in the “most secure way possible.”

“He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation,” said Ryabkov. “I have no idea what is going on with him right now. It would be very wrong for me to elaborate on what happened and how it was resolved.”

As for Assad, he won’t be roughing it in exile. Financial records show the family owns more than 20 luxury properties across Moscow valued at over $30 million, including opulent apartments in the city’s elite business district where units fetch upwards of 10 million euros.

These high-rise sanctuaries feature marble floors, panoramic views, and all the amenities befitting a dictator accustomed to robbing the masses.

Investigations reveal the Assads amassed much of their fortune by transforming Syria into a narco-state through industrial production of Captagon, an addictive amphetamine widely used across Middle Eastern party scenes.

Assad’s ties to Moscow run deep. The dictator’s eldest son Hafez completed studies there, with his mother Asma attending his graduation.

Asma, once glamorously profiled by Vogue as Syria’s “Rose in the Desert” in 2011 before her husband’s regime engaged in mass murder and torture, is reportedly battling leukemia.

She and the couple’s three children are believed to have joined Assad in Moscow.

While rebels post videos touring Assad’s abandoned garage full of luxury vehicles back in Damascus, international calls mount for him to face justice for war crimes including chemical weapons attacks.

But for Putin, who treats his ICC warrant like junk mail, it appears unlikely he would interrupt Assad’s comfortable retirement.

“Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court,” Ryabkov said.

Assad joins an exclusive Moscow club of fallen autocrats under Putin’s protection. Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych has lived there since the 2014 Maidan Revolution, while Kyrgyzstan’s Askar Akayev found refuge after being ousted in 2005.