Tehran vows ‘crushing response’ to Israeli ‘aggression or stupid action’

By World Israel News Staff

Tehran on Wednesday vowed to react with a “crushing response” against Israeli actions that threaten Iranian interests in the region.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response that will cause regret to any kind of aggression or stupid action from this regime against our country’s interests in Syria and the region.”

Mousavi also accused Israel of occupying “Palestinian land and neighboring states, killing, looting, assassination and aggression.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s comments echoed those of a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who promised on Saturday to “raze Tel-Aviv to the ground” if Iran is ever attacked.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in low-intensity conflict for years. Israel had remained quiet about its efforts until Sept. 2018 when it admitted it had carried out 200 airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria since 2017.

Last Thursday, Israel confirmed it had carried a bombing strike on Iran bases in Syria. AFP reports that the airstrike killed 23 fighters, both Syrian and foreign.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said after a meeting at the Pentagon last Wednesday said the U.S. has agreed to help Israel prevent Iran from building a land bridge to the Mediterranean, which would encircle Israel on the north.

“I met with my colleague the American defense minister Mark Esper, and we sorted out the coordination exactly — they’re taking Iraq, and we’re taking Syria,” Bennett said on Saturday after his return.

Israel is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching its forces across the region. Iran has already established itself in Lebanon through its terror-proxy Hezbollah. It is working to do so in Iraq with militias it supports and in Syria.