Ten terrorists killed in IDF drone strike in Jenin

By JNS

Ten Palestinian terrorists were killed and 13 more wounded by a drone strike in the Jenin camp in Samaria on Thursday, according to Israeli media reports.

The terror cell was hit after gunmen fired at Israeli forces from the 900th Kfir Brigade, according to Ynet.

According to the reports, which cited Palestinian sources, the wounded arrived at the Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital, both in Jenin. Israeli troops were reportedly surrounding the Governmental Hospital to prevent the terrorists’ escape.

IDF forces uncovered and destroyed dozens of improvised explosive devices in the Jenin camp during counterterror operations overnight Wednesday, according to the report. They came under fire during the operations and were also attacked with explosives. The Israeli forces returned fire, and Israeli aircraft attacked gunmen that posed a danger to troops.

Israeli forces also confiscated weapons and an explosive device in Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and an improvised weapon in Bethlehem.

Nine wanted individuals were arrested in operations throughout Judea and Samaria overnight Wednesday. Since the start of the war, more than 1,430 terror suspects have been detained in Judea and Samaria, including over 900 Hamas members.