Tens of thousands of runners to trek through Jerusalem’s 3,000-year-old history

By World Israel News Staff

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to take part in the 10th Jerusalem International Winner Marathon next week – the first such sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon, which is being held on October 29, includes a trek through the Holy City’s breathtaking scenery – modern and traditional, alike. The run tells the story of Jerusalem’s 3,000-year existence, with landmarks ranging from the Old City walls, the seat of Israel’s presidency, the Israel Museum and the Supreme Court.

Traditionally, thousands of runners come from outside Israel to take part in the race. In 2019, some 4,400 runners participated from 76 countries. A release said that many foreign participants are expected to attend this year, too.

“The return of the marathon excites and thrills us all,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “It is without a doubt the biggest sporting event to be held after a prolonged period of waiting and recuperating. The Jerusalem Winner Marathon is considered one of the most beautiful running routes in the world.”

Historically, the Jerusalem Marathon has taken place in the spring. However, due to the COVID crisis, the 2021 marathon was delayed and therefore rescheduled for October.

Marathon registration is open. There are six heats: Full marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer and a 1.7-kilometer family race.