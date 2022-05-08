Terror in Jerusalem: Policeman stabbed, attacker shot

Israeli security forces at the scene of terror attack, at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 8, 2022. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

19-year-old Border Police officer stabbed by Arab terrorist; attacker shot by security forces at the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli Border Police officer was stabbed during a terrorist attack near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Sunday evening. The perpetrator was neutralized and evacuated to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Mako, the assailant is a Palestinian from the Ramallah area who was illegally present in Jerusalem.

Hebrew language media reported that the 19-year-old victim was evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in moderate condition.

פיגוע דקירה בשער שכם | מנכ”ל מד”א אלי בין ל-@MichalRabi: מצב הצעיר הפצוע בינוני, האירוע הוכל ונגמר#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/WzKYZAwZfB — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 8, 2022

In chaotic social media footage from the scene, at least four shots are heard, and a Border Police officer commands a crowd of Arab bystanders to leave the area.

Another video from a different angle shows numerous Border Police officers deployed with their weapons in hand in front of Damascus Gate, with a police car blocking the sidewalk at the site.

Magen David Adom emergency paramedic Simcha Goldman said in a statement that “the wounded man was lying on the stairs while conscious and suffering from a penetrating injury to his upper body. He was awake and spoke to us. We provided him with life-saving first-response medical care that included stopping the bleeding and bandages.

“He was placed in an intensive care unit and is in moderate, stable condition.

“The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces on the spot.”

Earlier on Sunday, the two terrorists who committed a brutal attack that left three men dead in the city of Elad last Thursday, on Israel’s Independence Day, were captured after a nearly 72-hour manhunt.

Also on Sunday, IDF troops opened fire and killed a Palestinian man attempting to illegally cross into central Israel via a breach in the security barrier.

The man was identified as Mahmoud Sami Khalil Aram by the Palestinian Health Ministry.